Ford GT MK II Being Auctioned at No Reserve Will Bring More Than $3.50

Do you remember the Ford GT MK II that came out back in 2019? Sure, you do. It was the $1.2 million GT variant that you could only drive on the track. Tuned to pump out 700 horsepower out of that same twin-turbo V6, the MK II slays circuits with a whole lot of air-bending, downforce-generating aero parts and racing Michelin Pilot Sport GT tires. Only 45 were ever made, but if you missed out on snagging one new, now's your chance to get one pre-owned because coming to next month's Mecum auction in Indy is a white 2020 Ford GT MK II.

It's being billed as a "Main Attraction" and plucked from the Dr. J. Christian and Jennifer McCarter Collection, an American-only car collection that also consists of two Shelby Cobras, a whole lot of special Mustangs, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, and a 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series. All of the cars are being auctioned off without reserve, including the GT MK II. So, in the event that all of the wealthy folks for whatever reason don't make it to Mecum next month, it's technically possible that some lucky goober may be driving away in this car for, like, $3.50. Technically.