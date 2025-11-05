Get up to 50% off Chemical Guys Car Cleaning Gear This Month

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Chemical Guys detailing brand is running some huge discounts on useful car-cleaning stuff right now. Grab something for yourself to keep your cars clean this winter, or pick something up as a gift. It’ll be Christmas in no time, after all. Chemical Guys has a huge range of surface-specific cleaning soaps as well as mitts and polishers, so you can score a deal on something no matter what you need.
50% Off: "$200 Worth Of Stuff for $99.99" Cleaning Kit Mystery Box with Foam Cannon + BucketSee It
43% Off: Complete All-Season Cleaning Arsenal Builder Kit for $108See It
25% Off: TORQ X 8mm Dual-Action Throw Random Orbital Polisher for $116.25See It
36% Off: TORQX Paint Correction & Perfection Car Polish Kit for $202.50See It
37% Off: Car Interior Cleaning Arsenal Kit for $81See It
36% Off: Ceramic Exterior Kit for $78.75See It
Chemical Guys has a couple of new products it’s touting, too. They’re not on sale, but they do look interesting—a giant two-handed wash mitt (come to think of it, why haven’t I seen such a thing before?) and some sensitive-surface safe wipes that could be useful in cleaning older cars. These items aren’t on sale, but they’re not too expensive anyway.
$13.99: Big Noodle "Grip & Glide" Two-Handed Wash MittSee It
$9.99: Nonsense (Scentless) Multi-Purpose Super Cleaner Canister WipesSee It
Shop even more Chemical Guys deals on its site here.
So many deals
So little time. The Drive team will save you money on all kinds of gear for your car and garage.