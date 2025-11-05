Get up to 50% off Chemical Guys Car Cleaning Gear This Month

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Chemical Guys detailing brand is running some huge discounts on useful car-cleaning stuff right now. Grab something for yourself to keep your cars clean this winter, or pick something up as a gift. It’ll be Christmas in no time, after all. Chemical Guys has a huge range of surface-specific cleaning soaps as well as mitts and polishers, so you can score a deal on something no matter what you need.

50% Off: "$200 Worth Of Stuff for $99.99" Cleaning Kit Mystery Box with Foam Cannon + Bucket See It

43% Off: Complete All-Season Cleaning Arsenal Builder Kit for $108 See It

25% Off: TORQ X 8mm Dual-Action Throw Random Orbital Polisher for $116.25 See It

36% Off: TORQX Paint Correction & Perfection Car Polish Kit for $202.50 See It

37% Off: Car Interior Cleaning Arsenal Kit for $81 See It

36% Off: Ceramic Exterior Kit for $78.75 See It

Chemical Guys has a couple of new products it’s touting, too. They’re not on sale, but they do look interesting—a giant two-handed wash mitt (come to think of it, why haven’t I seen such a thing before?) and some sensitive-surface safe wipes that could be useful in cleaning older cars. These items aren’t on sale, but they’re not too expensive anyway.

$13.99: Big Noodle "Grip & Glide" Two-Handed Wash Mitt See It

$9.99: Nonsense (Scentless) Multi-Purpose Super Cleaner Canister Wipes See It

Shop even more Chemical Guys deals on its site here.