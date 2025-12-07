This Folding Two-Stroke Scooter From 1965 Is Like an OG Motocompo

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Before the electric Honda Motocompacto, and even its 1980s predecessor, the Motocompo, there was another Japanese folding scooter. It was the Fuji Go-Devil, an example of which recently popped up on Facebook Marketplace in Columbus, Ohio.

Introduced in 1964, the Go-Devil was manufactured by Fuji Heavy Industries, the parent company of Subaru. It launched with a 50cc, single-cylinder, two-stroke engine. Simple tube-frame construction and tiny five-inch wheels allowed it to fold up and fit in a snazzy travel bag. The rear wheel is attached to a swing arm with a single shock absorber, while the front is hard-mounted.

The asking price is $12,000, which the seller claims is justified by recent transaction prices for Go-Devils in comparable condition on Bring a Trailer. Of the 13 Go-Devils sold on the auction site, three made it into five digits. A 1968 model sold for $35,000 in 2022, but that one was still in its original box. Most sold for much less, with the most recent—another 1964 model—going for just $3,300 this past August.

Alternatively, a new Motocompacto costs just $995 without the need to deal with pungent two-stroke exhaust fumes or the Fuji’s pull-starter. It also weighs about 30 pounds less than the Go-Devil, at 41.3 pounds. In folded form, the Motocompacto is longer and shorter than the Go-Devil, but the biggest difference is its narrow width, owing to the lack of an engine.

The Go-Devil is an interesting piece of history, but perhaps it could be more than that. Imagine if Subaru launched a modern electric version as a complement to its four-wheeled EV efforts, as Honda did with the Motocompacto.