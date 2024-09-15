Honda Patent App Reveals New Gas Motocompo Scooter That’s Also an EV Range Extender

Looks like the Motocompacto might go back to its roots if a new Honda patent works its way into production. Like the original Motocompo foldable scooter, the patent application, filed back in June, suggests a future iteration of the portable scooter is in the works to do double-duty as a last-mile ride and as a gas-powered EV range extender that can pop into the trunk of your electric car. You read that right: gas.

The current Motocompacto continues Honda’s in-car, mini-bike legacy, but in all-electric form. An additional version would harken back to the gas-powered Motocompo of the 1980s whose intent was to be a trunk-stored travel companion for subcompact commuter cars like the Honda City and Honda Today. But rather than simply be an extra vehicle to ride around on, a fuel-filled Motocompacto would also work as a range extender for whatever EV it’s in to whatever place you’re heading.

The patent filing specifically states: “To a large extent, the capabilities of the electric vehicles are limited at these [off-road] locations due to unavailability of charging infrastructure for charging the electric vehicles. Therefore, there is a need for a system for charging the electric vehicle and provide last mile connectivity.”

It goes on to explain how the planned “saddle riding vehicle” could plug into a port in the car’s trunk, with a driver-accessible switch to turn it on as a range extender. Crucially, exhaust gas would be vented with a fan, though based on the very general schematics in the application, how exactly that would work is the biggest question here.

Aww, Honda wants us to get out of the house more. (I’m trying, Honda, I’m trying, but I work weekends.) The range extender idea of a motorcycle engine powering an EV battery isn’t entirely original. BMW used the engine from its C 650 GT maxi-scooter to support the extended-range model of the now-retired i3. But it’d be a radically new thing to be able to remove that range extender and drive it away. Also worth highlighting: it wouldn’t necessarily take up all the cargo space, because EVs can be designed with a front trunk.

The question is how does this fit into Honda’s plans to offer 100 percent zero-emissions vehicles by 2040 and be a completely carbon-neutral company by 2050? And how much would it add to the total EV price? The Motocompacto EV retails for $995.

In the short term, a Motocompacto range extender could be a great addition to future EV products, especially for owners who want to take their vehicles farther off the grid. But a gas engine, even a small one, doesn’t factor into a zero-emissions strategy. Not that we will see this range extender anytime soon. The patent doesn’t mention specs, just concepts of a plan. Any actual production would require years of development, and the new Honda Prologue is currently the first and only Honda EV sold in the U.S. market.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com