Honda Exec Says Lithium-Ion EVs Won’t Ever Be as Cheap as Gas Cars

Acura's first EV, a GM-codeveloped SUV , is finally on its way, and it's likely the expensive lithium batteries inside it mean it'll cost more than a similar ICE SUV, according to the Vice President of Business and Sales for American Honda Dave Gardner. He told The Drive last week that current battery technology won't reach the affordability it needs for cost parity with existing ICE vehicles, and instead, Honda is betting on solid-state batteries.

While all mass-market electric cars currently for sale currently use some form of lithium-ion battery for power storage, Gardner said "We [Honda] don't really believe that the current lithium-ion technology is the long-term solution." Instead, Gardner said that solid-state batteries, a still-developing technology that's only been used in a few prototype EVs, are going to be "the game changer for us," as it will allow for lower-priced EVs that are "in the neighborhood of what a nice [ICE] vehicle costs." While he admits that solid-state batteries are "not around the corner", he also said Honda is actively working on their development and has increased its R&D efforts into them, and is now attempting to do small-scale tests. And those small-scale tests keep getting bigger: Honda announced Monday that it is investing $310 million into an experimental production line project to test mass production of solid-state batteries.