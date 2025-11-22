The Holy Grail of Original Honda NSXs Is Crossing the Auction Block

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You may recall a few years back that one extremely lucky enthusiast was able to score a reasonably-worn Acura NSX through his job at CarMax for a mere $30,000. Today’s story of an NSX for sale isn’t quite like that—in fact, it’s the complete opposite, because we’re talking about a 1995 NSX-R in the obligatory Championship White, with a mere 12,000 or so miles recorded.

This NSX, which is currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, is set to go to the highest bidder on November 25. At the time I’m writing this on Saturday afternoon, it’s already hit $388,000 after 10 bids.

Sure, the price makes you wince, even if you love these cars—but it’s hardly surprising. This NSX-R cost about the equivalent of $92,000 when it was originally sold in Japan. Adjusted for inflation, that works out to $205,000. When all is said and done, this car is going to sell for far beyond $388K, particularly as it’s an “R” example, and Honda only built 483 of those prior to the NSX’s mid-life facelift.

Bring a Trailer

For those unfamiliar, the NSX-R took Honda’s everyday supercar and made it a bit less, well, daily. The NSX was already a light car, of course, but it shed another 265 pounds on the Type R diet by nixing air conditioning, power leather seats, soundproofing, and its audio system, among other things. When all was said and done, these tipped the scales at just over 2,700 pounds.

Honda also tightened up the chassis, optimizing it for stability at speed on tracks, rather than road comfort. Overall, there were a ton of changes engineers made to quell the car’s tricky nature, including the use of stiffer front sway bars, springs, and dampers. The powertrain was less altered, but with a higher final drive ratio, the NSX-R could accelerate more quickly as well, naturally at the expense of top speed.

Bring a Trailer

Some modifications were apparently made to this car over the past 30 years, including the installation of an aftermarket exhaust system, though it seems the stock exhaust is included with the sale.

How much will this NSX-R go for? You tell us. Just this past May, a post-facelift NSX-R went for $1,060,516, setting a record for both the model and Honda vehicles in general. This example, having traveled a few thousand more miles, might not be far off.

