Forget Mustangs: Some Lucky Cops in Japan Got an Acura NSX Police Car

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While details about the on-again, off-again next-gen Acura NSX remain few and far between, a police department in Japan is happy to discover what the last-gen model is capable of. The Mie Prefectural Police recently took delivery of a used NSX dressed for patrol duty.

The car was donated by 43-year-old Toshiya Kobayashi, according to Japanese newspaper Chunichi. He’s described as a racing enthusiast and the president of a real estate company. Sounds like he’s hoping that the NSX (which is branded as a Honda in its home market) will participate in a parade held before the Super GT race taking place on the Suzuka track on August 23, 2025. There are pictures and videos from a few Japanese outlets about the car’s unveiling; it looks like the local media were invited to a reveal ceremony. The NSX obviously wasn’t developed as a cop car, but it wears the look relatively well.

It’s finished in black and white with police-specific lettering, it wears the National Police Agency’s emblem on its front end, and it features a roof-mounted light bar. Interior photos aren’t available, but we’re assuming the NSX is fitted with some of the communications equipment you’d expect to find in a cop car. The total cost of the NSX and the modifications amounts to nearly $180,000, according to Chunichi.

Fittingly, the supercar was delivered to its new owners on the Suzuka track, at a ceremony complete with a dramatic cover-removal and small band performance. Pictures published on X by Chunichi show the NSX parked in the middle of the track’s main straight with a musical accompaniment.

High-end patrol cars are par for the course in the Middle East; Dubai’s fleet of police cruisers famously includes a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Aston Martins, Bentleys, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis.

Japan’s police typically ride around in sedans or vans, but we’ve seen sports cars decorated for law enforcement duty down there, too. At least for ceremonial duty. Japanese performance legends like the Nissan GTR, R34 Skyline, 350Z, first-gen NSX, and FD RX-7 have all worn JDM police colors at some point.

As for the Mie Prefectural Police, most of its patrol cars look like this:

This image from the Mie Prefectural Police recruiting website shows what the cops typically drive out there. Mie Prefectural Police

While researching the context of this story, my editor also discovered that this police agency has a mascot, “Meepo-kun,” (ミーポくん). Meepo looks like a cheerful little bird with a tiger stripe … any ornithologist readers have an idea what species it might be? Here he is articulating some road traffic safety stats:

Meepo-kun only appears as a small detail on police website, so we zoomed right in on him for you. Mie Prefectural Police

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com