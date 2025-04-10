This Acura NSX Just Sold for $370,000 and What Do You Even Say Anymore?

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This NA2 Acura NSX with a Comptech supercharger kit and about 9,100 recorded miles cost $89,745 including shipping when it was new in 2002. In today’s money, that’s about $157,500. You could double that conversion and still not land anywhere near what this Silverstone Metallic NSX just sold for on Bring a Trailer. Once the auction hit $260,000, a pair of bidders battled for nearly two days before the hammer came down at an eye-watering $370,000.

That’s the highest sale price for an NSX ever on the site, handily beating out another silver example with just 2,000 miles that went for $315,000 last December. That was the first of its kind to cross the $300K threshold on BaT; for the most part, super-low-mile vehicles, both NA1 and NA2, have hovered around the $170K mark over the last five years.

What is interesting about this particular case is that you wouldn’t expect a “modified” car to return record-setting bids. The difference here is that this NSX’s supercharger was installed by the original dealer, Pikes Peak Acura in Colorado, which also added a custom exhaust system and rear strut tower brace to the sports car before the first owner took delivery. That’s about as legitimate or official as mods can get, and it may have actually helped this particular NSX rather than hurt it.

Silverstone Metallic on gray leather was also reportedly an uncommon spec for 2002. I’m more of a New Indy Yellow/New Formula Red guy myself, but that kind of rarity matters to some people.

The post-sale comments represent a mix of incredulity at the final price, as well as satisfaction from current NSX owners. Don’t dare ask why someone would pay so much for a car in a situation like this, unless you want to get slammed with the “car’s worth whatever the market will pay” line. I adore the NSX as much as the next kid who came of age in the aughts, but even then, love has its limits.

Sales like this leave me never quite knowing how to feel. On one hand, if $370K is chump change to you, and you really want an NA2, who’s going to stop you? (And why should they?) I would’ve thought that was NSX-R territory, but oh no—those tend to be priced considerably higher, like at-least-twice-as-much higher. Then again, RM Sotheby’s tried to move an NA1 NSX-R in Miami last year, projected it’d go for about $500,000, and nobody bit, so maybe there is a ceiling to these things. As ludicrously expensive as all ’90s Japanese sports cars are nowadays, I’d still take an NSX over a Skyline GT-R every day of the week, and at least NSXs don’t carry a Hollywood tax.

Ultimately, if there is a ceiling, all it takes is one buyer to shatter it. To this NSX’s new owner: Just please drive the car.

