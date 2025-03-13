Ineos Grenadier Recalled for Doors That Don’t Latch, Fly Open While Driving

Off-roading without doors is a lot of fun if you’re the one who decides to take the doors off. Off-roading without doors can be a little freaky if the doors decide to open themselves. That’s the issue that some 2024 Ineos Grenadier owners are facing, and the company has issued a recall to fix it.

Assigned recall number 25V-147 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 7,022 examples of the Grenadier manufactured between July 6, 2023, and April 19, 2024. The recalled SUVs were all built during the 2024 model year—later and earlier models aren’t affected, and Ineos told authorities that the defect is present in all of the Grenadiers it’s recalling.

The brand explains that “the door button mechanism may have been assembled without a sufficient application of grease.” If that’s the case, the handle could get stuck in the open position and prevent the door from fully latching. In turn, the door can open on the fly. This increases the risk of an injury, which is why Ineos had to issue a safety recall instead of telling its technicians “Hey, fix this the next time a 2024 comes in.”

Ineos points out that a door won’t simply swing open without warning; users should be able to see that the mechanism is stuck in the open position by looking at the door handle. They might be able to hear it, too, as the door makes a different sound when it closes but doesn’t latch. And, the Grenadier is supposed to emit visual and audible warnings to warn the driver if it detects that one of the doors isn’t properly latched.

That’s not always the case, according to several complaints sent to the NHTSA over the past couple of months. One of the owners who filed a complaint claimed that “there was no visible or audible warning that the door was not securely locked.” Another owner who reported a door opening on the move wrote that “the dash panel never displayed ‘door ajar’ or alerted with any type of warnings.”

Luckily, it sounds like the fix is fairly simple. Ineos will replace the door button assemblies on all of the SUVs included in the recall free of charge. The updated parts “feature improved guidance and kinematic mechanisms,” and they’re built using an improved grease application process. The brand will reach out to owners of affected Grenadiers by mail between March 31 and May 4, 2025.

