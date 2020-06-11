Two Million 2011-2016 Fords Recalled for Doors That Might Swing Open While Driving
Among the affected are the Mustang, Escape, and Fusion.
Not a good day in Dearborn, first with various leaks regarding the 2021 Bronco's powertrain details, and now this: the announcement of a massive, 2.15 million-vehicle recall affecting both Ford and Lincoln products, caused by faulty door latches that could swing open while the car's moving.
In a press release, Ford highlighted that the door latch issue is caused by latch pawl spring tabs that could crack in hot environments, and after fracturing, they may not properly close. The Blue Oval previously issued a recall for this issue in 2017, though it believes that many vehicles' latches were either improperly replaced, or in some cases, never taken in for the free repair. Ford fears that its vehicles' doors swinging open could pose a risk of injury to the public, and though it is not aware of any such incidents thus far, it is still recalling the following vehicles, believed to total roughly 2.15 million.
- 2013-15 Ford C-Max
- 2013-15 Ford Escape
- 2011-14 Ford Fiesta
- 2012-15 Ford Focus
- 2013-14 Ford Fusion
- 2015 Ford Mustang
- 2014-16 Ford Transit Connect
- 2015 Lincoln MKC
- 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ
Owners of implicated vehicles will be able to submit date-of-production codes on their door latches to see if the repairs have already been performed will be online by the time Ford mails out recall notices in late July, a Ford spokesperson told The Drive. Ford customers who can't check and submit a code for one reason or another can take their cars into Ford dealers, who can perform the check themselves, and provide service as necessary.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDFed-Up Ford Mustang Owners File Lawsuit Over ‘Faulty’ Six-Speed Manual TransmissionsFord's been hearing about this for almost a decade. Now, it's headed to court.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere’s Proof That the 2021 Ford Bronco Has a Seven-Speed Manual and Crawler GearAll hail the third pedal.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ford Ghia Concept Car Is a ’90s Vision of the Future That You Can Buy on Bring a TrailerIt just needs a drivetrain, but how hard can that be?READ NOW
- RELATEDScary Photos of Recalled Harbor Freight Jack Stands Show Just How Dangerous They AreThis is all the metal that's stopping thousands of pounds from falling on you.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Was Bound to Happen: Lambo Doors for Your Chevy Corvette C8First your neighbor's Accord, now the new 'Vette.READ NOW