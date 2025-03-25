These Supermassive Car Hauler Semis Keep China’s Auto Industry Moving

Car haulers zig-zagging across the United States typically carry about 10 cars max. China does things differently, however. It’s a much bigger market, with annual sales totaling over 31 million units in 2024. As a result, carmakers use jumbo-sized haulers, oftentimes capable of carrying 30 cars. One of these XL haulers was filmed going up a hill with a full load, and we’re both intrigued and amazed.

As posted on Reddit, the truck is going up a steep-ish pass in the right lane with its hazard lights on, which isn’t all that unusual. The first thing that strikes you is the layout: There’s a single row of cars on the bottom, but there are two rows on the top, which allows the trailer to fit in its lane while maximizing the number of cars per haul. What’s perhaps more impressive, or more alarming depending on your perspective, is that this giant trailer only has three axles. We hope they’re really strong because that’s a tremendous amount of weight to pull around.

If we assume that each car weighs 4,000 pounds, which is a conservative estimate, we’re looking at 120,000 pounds of cars. And that’s not counting the weight of the trailer. Are there jumbo hauler-specific semis for sale in China? Not really. We’re not experts on Chinese semis, but the decals on the door suggest we’re looking at a FAW JH6, which is still available today and listed on the company’s site. It has up to 453 horsepower, a 12-speed transmission, and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 108,000 pounds. This one might be a tad over the limit.

But we’re not here to debate the legality of hauling 30 cars at once, and this setup isn’t all that unusual in China. It doesn’t take a great deal of poking around Reddit to find similar videos. Photos are plentiful as well, including one from 2011 showing a truck hauling a similarly huge load that includes several examples of new, second-generation Jettas. Fun fact: The MK2 was updated and built in China until 2013.

