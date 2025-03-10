Pedestrian Miraculously Saved by a Parked Honda and Loads of Good Luck

Sometimes, the sidewalk is the most dangerous place to be. CCTV footage from Brazil shows a woman walking down the street at the very moment a speeding pickup flips after crashing into the parked car she is standing next to. Somehow, she wasn’t crushed during the sheet metal mashup.

According to Hora Certa (HC) Noticias, the unbelievable close-call occurred last month in the downtown area of Braço do Norte, Brazil. The initial assumption is that the unidentified woman is approaching a white Honda HR-V to get in. However, instead of opening the driver’s door, she continues on.

As she is about to pass the small CUV, a Chevy Montana compact truck is seen barreling down the roadway, seemingly unaware of her or the Honda. I say this because there appears to be no attempt to avoid either, or a pair of motorbikes narrowly missed earlier.

The force of the collision pushes the Honda onto the sidewalk where another woman is walking while the Chevy concurrently twirls a 360 in the air. The entire serendipitous sequence is nothing but miracle after miracle.

The woman in the road wasn’t pinned; the woman on the sidewalk wasn’t crushed; and the truck landed right side up. The Daily Mail reported that employees from nearby shops came to the road warrior’s aid, describing her as in shock and could “barely speak.”

This is an absolute example of the phrase, “It’s better to be lucky than good.” HC Noticias said intoxication was not a factor, per the police report. However, the rush to get to work was. The driver of the Chevy, also uninjured, was scheduled to represent his company at a fair but was running late. In what could’ve been a harrowing tragedy, only the vehicles and other material things were maimed.

