Here’s the One-Off Cupholder Bugatti Designed for a VIP Customer

Despite what you may think about society’s upper crust and their choice of beverages, Bugatti owners drink water. They go for that glass-bottle European stuff and not the 99-cent gas station special, of course, but they gotta stay hydrated one way or another. And despite having personal chefs, physios, and on-demand medical care, the world’s privilegiato can still get thirsty while driving their multi-million-dollar cars. Gasp! When such an occasion arises, they too, need the practicality of something we commoners take for granted in our run-of-the-mill cars: Cupholders.

Luckily, Bugatti’s design director Frank Heyl came to the rescue of one particular Chiron owner who recently questioned their car’s lack of cupholders after spilling a drink. Shared Wednesday afternoon on Heyl’s Instagram, the final prototype of the cupholder insert was revealed. You can see the video below or click here.

As you can see, the cupholder was designed to be inserted into the car’s door pocket. This is pretty clever for multiple reasons. One; it can be removed if the owner sells their car or needs the storage space again. Two; as Heyl highlights, there’s no drilling, cutting, or gluing required. And three, it looks fully factory. Well, it is factory, but y’know, it looks like it originally came with the car.

Heyl mentions that the prototype he’s tinkering with on the video is the final version and that the part is now headed into final production. It’s unclear exactly how long it took Bugatti to develop this part, but the original cupholder “request” video from Heyl was uploaded in late December, so if that’s really when they started working on it, the part has gone from idea to reality in roughly six weeks. Now that’s service.

I would normally say that’s the kind of attention you expect when you drop $3,000,000 on one of the world’s most exquisite cars, but in reality, that’s not true. Just because you pay a lot of money for a car nowadays doesn’t mean you’ll have a dedicated line to the company’s top brass. In this case, Bugatti is showing that it cares about its customers’ feedback, and is willing to involve its people and fire up its machinery to keep them happy. Good on you, Bugatti.

