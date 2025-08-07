The New Bugatti Brouillard Goes Hard With a Green Plaid Interior and Horse Details

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Brouillard means fog in French, and was the name of Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse. Today, the ultra-luxe car brand introduced the first vehicle to roll out of its “Programme Solitaire,” essentially an in-house coachbuilding division, which is also named Brouillard and includes some cute tributes to the animal.

The one-off creation is a pretty spectacular-looking car in general, and the green-on-green color choice is simultaneously unexpected and elegant—a combo that’s rare to hit in 2025. As a big lover of animals myself, I think the creature call-outs in the door, seats, and shifter are particularly great. I should get in touch with Programme Solitaire people myself—a Bugatti Bramble with some nods to my Australian Shepherd mutt would be choice for a future build.

The Brouillard’s door and seat details are obviously stitched, but the gear shifter is machined from a single block of aluminum with a glass insert containing a miniature hand-crafted sculpture of Ettore’s horse. I mean, it could be any horse; they all look pretty similar in mini-model scale. But Bugatti’s press release says it’s Brouillard specifically, so we’ll go with that.

As for other details, it’s a W16 engine with a four-figure power output. Does it really matter what other specs are? It’s assuredly swift, and will probably spend most of its life resting in a climate-controlled garage. The car will be at Monterey Car Week this month, but for us plebs who can’t make it out there, here’s an image gallery:

Got any other ideas for an animal-themed supercar? Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.