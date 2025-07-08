This EXP 15 Concept Previews Bentley’s Forthcoming Electric… Thing

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Bentley teased us with photos of its EXP 15 “design concept” Tuesday, giving us a preview of an all-electric model due to be revealed officially in 2026. The company said the design was inspired by the “Blue Train,” which was a 1930 three-seater Speed Six. And that’s fine, but by modern standards it’s a bit… well, out-there.

Bentley calls this a “sporting sedan” concept, but to our eyes it looks more like an elongated hatchback. It doesn’t quite have the old steam-engine lines of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan nor the sometimes awkward proportions of the Toyota Crown, but in its effort to defy convention, it appears Bentley has landed a bit far outside the box.

The company insists that none of this is intended for production, so take the elaborate interior treatment with a grain of salt. I used to carry luggage like that in my old Mazdaspeed3. Too bad it didn’t match the Metropolitan Grey Mica exterior.

Similarly, the exterior details are subject to change. Expect them to drop anything with a serious supervillain vibe, especially if it’s protruding from the body in such a manner as to gore errant pedestrians who wander into its path. We’ll have to wait until next year for any serious information or technical specs. Stay tuned.

