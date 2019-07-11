Bentley Commemorates 100-Year Anniversary With Opulent EXP 100 GT Electric Concept

A total of four electric motors power each wheel for simulated all-paw traction, serving up a zero to 60 time of around 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 186 miles per hour thanks to 1,106 pound-feet of torque. Bentley claims the EXP 100 GT can boast a driving distance of up to 700 kilometers, or around 434 miles on a single charge. When recharged properly, the Bentley EXP 100 GT can replenish its battery to up to 80 percent from fully depleted in just 15 minutes. To top it all off, the car supposedly only weighs 4,188 pounds.

It’s meticulously built with a combination of environmentally sustainable and opulent materials, all in an effort to move closer to a carbon-free future. Such includes the apparent use of 5,000-year-old cooper-infused Riverwood compliments of The Fenland Black Oak Project, Cumbrian crystal surfaces for many of the interior controls, cotton and wool from the very best of Britain’s farms, and organic leather-like material from Bridge of Weir Leather of Scotland. It even features its own purified water decanter should one feel parched on during their journey.