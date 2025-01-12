There’s a 500,000-Mile Bentley With a Twin-Turbo W12 on Copart

Usually, when a vehicle reaches half a million miles or more on the odometer, it’s a long-hauler, work truck, comfy compact, or a Toyota. But a Bentley? And a Continental, for that matter? Where did you even go? Well, no one is saying, but you can place a bid for a rebuildable first-gen model on Copart.

The 2005 Continental GT has definitely seen better days. However bruised its ego, though, the hurt seems limited to the front end. The rest of the black sports coupe’s exterior is relatively unscathed. No, the auction site photos aren’t great, and black paint will show every blemish, whether real or an eye trick. But in terms of dents, scratches, and other obvious signs of an impact, the Bentley CGT appears to be in good shape. Even the 6.0-liter W12 twin-turbo is undisturbed.

Copart

The interior is dusty but otherwise free of concerning details. There are no stains, and the leather of the rear seats show no wear and tear at all, as if no one’s even sat back there. If anything, only the driver’s seat and adjacent arm rest appears used with any frequency, which is expected with an odometer reading of 514,636 miles. That’s almost 26,000 miles a year for the 20-year-old Bentley.

Without any further vehicle details listed beyond the provided images and required specs (the Notes section is empty), we can only speculate what happened to this car. The seller is an insurance company but, again, your guess is probably going to be better than mine. No water lines or mold, though, so it’s unlikely a flood casualty.

The very used car has a certified Florida title stamped “salvage.” But in this case, I wouldn’t say that’s a bad thing, considering the Bentley is also listed as rebuildable. Being a high-end luxury make, even if the front-end repairs are strictly cosmetic, the cost could very well exceed the car’s value. When new, the 2005 Continental GT starting price was about $160,000.

Today, according to Edmunds, the national base value of the vehicle is $22,445. When factoring in its high mileage (the appraisal report maxes out at 300,000 miles), then the estimate drops to between $5,843 and $7,124. Still, if you’re looking for a buy-and-keep, a repaired and restored CGT could make a decent daily. We already know it can handle the miles.