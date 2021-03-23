2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: The Elegant Grand Tourer Gets 650 HP, Huge 10-Piston Brakes

Such is typical, the GT Speed is a bit smarter than just drenching itself in a bucket of new-found power. The interesting mechanical parts of this car have to do not with straight-line performance but driving fast in the real world. Stopping and cornering, I mean.
The Speed gets an electronic limited-slip rear differential for the first time ever in a Bentley, and it's tuned to deliver maximum performance and driver enjoyment based on the drive-mode setting. The three modes, named "Comfort," "Sport," and "Bentley," all represent different driving styles and the car swaps around its software to handle the attitude of each. In Sport, the car's all-wheel drive is rear-biased and pulls the Continental into corners with help from the now-tighter four-wheel steering system. In the other drive modes, these same systems are more conservative, saving the quicker throttle response, sharper steering, and sportier AWD tuning for another time.