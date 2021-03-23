2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: The Elegant Grand Tourer Gets 650 HP, Huge 10-Piston Brakes

Bentley is a brand whose roots can be traced back directly to racing, so when it releases a performance version of one of its cars, it isn't just for show. The latest model to bear the "Speed" moniker is, of course, no exception—take a look at the 2022 Continental GT Speed and you'll get what I'm saying.

Attempting to strike a balance between luxury and performance, the new Continental GT Speed utilizes all of the tools in Bentley's toolbox to ensure the 5,011-pound grand tourer won't burst its buttons. It's been tuned for legitimate fun, skipping out on the trend of finely-appointed barges that brag only about zero to 60 sprints. If you've got six figures burning a hole in your pocket—full pricing has yet to be released—and you love precision engineering in the name of chasing perfection, you might be in luck. It looks like Bentley, as usual, got it right.