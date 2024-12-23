A Treasure Trove of 2000s Import Tuner Body Kits Popped Up on FB Marketplace

Online window shopping for cars I’ll never buy has brought me to a particularly interesting Facebook Marketplace listing this weekend. Somebody in Lewis Hamilton’s hometown has what looks like a warehouse full of body kits from the early Fast and Furious era, and I really wish I could save them all.

Described as a “job lot” (as in, a bunch of junk sold in a bundle), I bet you can get this collection of body kits for cheap if you can get yourself to Stevenage, England. A really ambitious individual with lots of ’90s and ’00s nostalgia could even use these to make molds and get the golden era of import car modding going again! Anybody?

Facebook Marketplace

Jokes aside, this kind of car styling is so far out of fashion that it’s poised to become cool again pretty soon. When was the last time you saw a Wings West or Erebuni-style kit on a functional car? These wide-mouth, super-low kits looked really over the top when they were new, and, well, they still do. But in the context of now being historic, I think they carry a whole new vibe. Like, this stuff is somehow classier in 2024 if painted and mounted properly.

Despite the slightly questionable care in storage, the kits look like they’re in decent condition from the listing photos. These were sometimes made of fiberglass and sometimes urethane, the latter being considerably hardier. I’m guessing what’s on display here is a mix. Some of the fenders might even be steel.

If you know what you’re looking at, you’re nodding and maybe feeling like you’re watching one of those sad pet adoption commercials while you’re pawing through these pictures. For everybody else, this iconic clip from 2001’s The Fast & The Furious will take you there. In fact, if you look closely you might see some of the same exact bumper designs in the for-sale listing photos on screen in this scene:

The seller broadly bullets out what’s in stock, listing fitments for various Integras, Preludes, Miatas, RX-7s, Nissan S-Chassis cars, Skylines, MR2s, Supras, Subarus, Mitsubishis, and a few others. I think I see a Z32 300ZX front bumper, a few Civic bumpers, and one that might be for an Accord coupe among the stacks.

If I had the space (and proximity to this hoard) I would have an absolute ball organizing all of these and trying to identify what goes with what. But I’m hoping somebody more entrepreneurial picks them up and starts shipping them out to enthusiasts. Pretty much everything I can see in these photos is no longer produced, and it’d be great to give restorers the chance to grab them and get them on their cars.

Know where we can find any other cool hoards of old tuner car parts? Send the author a note at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.