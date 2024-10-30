This Couple and Their Pair of Nissan 300ZXs Make an Unforgettable Wedding Photo

Yes, asking permission to share somebody’s personal wedding photos on our site felt a little strange. But this picture hit my feed last week and I just love it so much—the fashion, the framing, even the bride and groom’s expressions and posture. It’s such an incredibly well-composed image. And how often do you find a couple getting hitched with matching cars in black and white to pose with?

The cars are Z32 300ZXs, the generation after the 8-bit alligator Z31 design and before the 350Z. Both are modified in different ways, and both are super clean. I had to crop the shot for that hero image slot, so out of respect to the photographer here’s the full-frame photo:

@u_photo_k_ via Instagram

This and a few other wedding pictures were taken by a photographer in Japan who goes by u_photo_k on Instagram. The bride and groom, and their vehicles, are on IG too: @hinako_1106 and @masa_z32, respectively. There are a few more pictures from the series on their feeds, but that head-on one is the elite-tier art shot. I don’t have a full build list of the mods on these vehicles, but I can tell from some casual scrolling that they’ve each had their Z32s for some time.

It looks like the setting is an events center and concert hall called Arcrea Himeji, in the city of Himeji between Okayama and Kobe.

I wasn’t able to extract a wealth of context behind these images in a short time; I made contact through the photographer and didn’t want to badger the couple with a million questions about their personal lives. However, through the shooter, I did learn that the two originally knew each other on Twitter and first met at a rest stop on the way back from an All Fairlady (the Japanese name for the Nissan Z) event.

Looks like both of their IG handles have a fair few followers, so if you’re at any Z events in Japan, you might run into them! Best of luck to the couple, and thanks for letting us enjoy that uniquely spectacular wedding photo. I appreciate a romantic horse-drawn carriage or classy white Rolls-Royce as much as the next guy, but this hers-and-his 300ZX pairing is going to be a tough car-nerd wedding photo to top.

Did you have some good cars to pose with at your wedding? Share them with the author at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.