2023 Nissan Z Price Tag Just Punted the Supra Into the Sun

Many parts of the 2023 Nissan Z puzzle—what it looks like, how much power it makes, what it's like to drive—are already out. The final piece we were missing is how much the damn thing costs. If you were guessing in the low $40,000-range, then you'd be right. That's exactly where the basest, most affordable Z stickers. And prices (for now) top out in the mid-$50,000-range.

The great thing about the current Nissan Z lineup is it's simple. There's not a forest of different engine options, drivetrain layouts, or complicated trim packages to get lost in. There are three trims, and all of them come with rear-wheel drive, the 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6, and either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic. No if, ands, or buts. In a stroke of unusualness, Nissan also made the decision not to upcharge for the automatic, either. So regardless of which transmission you get, you'll pay the same. All trims and prices are laid out for you below, which also reflect the non-negotiable $1,025 destination fee.

Your most basic Sport-trim Z will start at $41,015. It includes the digital driver information cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front and rear disc brakes, and manually adjustable cloth seats. Nissan had a barebones model for us to test at the media preview. It was nice! It was fast! If you're like me and you just want the engine and transmission, you're happy with cloth seats, and you don't need the big screen, this is a good buy.

The new Z in Performance trim. MSRP of this test car came to $53,210.

Up from there, the Performance-trim Z jumps $10,000 to start at $51,015. Here, you'll get external touches like performance brakes, rear and front spoilers, and 19-inch lightweight aluminum-alloy Rays wheels. Inside, you get powered driver and passenger leather seats and a nine-inch touchscreen with a Bose sound system. But perhaps the biggest draw here is the mechanical limited-slip differential. Knowing that the new Z will be an aftermarket darling, however, I'm not sure I'd simply fork over the extra $10,000 to a dealer when I could instead shop around for my own parts. Probably for cheaper, too.

Your limited launch-edition Z will be the Proto trim, starting at $54,015. Reserved to just 240 units total for the United States market, this is the one for the collectors and those that will buy it and hide it in a barn until 2052 and sell it on Bring a Trailer for the cost of a small moon. Here, you'll get yellow brake calipers, yellow accent leather seats, yellow accent stitching, and exclusive 19-inch lightweight Rays forged alloy wheels.

Considering that the four-cylinder Toyota Supra starts at $44,565 and six-cylinder at $52,915, the Z is definitely the better deal. A tough price competitor exists in the V8 Ford Mustang, which starts at $38,670. But this is the new Z. That has to count for something. Its pricing shakes out to about 100 bucks a horsepower. But my thoughts and prayers are with those who will invariably be hit with dealer markups. Happy shopping!