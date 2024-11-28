The A90 Toyota Supra Final Edition Is a GT4 Race Car-Style Sendoff for the Street

2019 to 2025 is a decent run for one generation of a super-niche car like the Toyota Supra. But facing the realization that the A90 body style will soon cease production still makes me a little sad. An extremely limited batch of Final Edition cars will act as a sendoff … and a pretty cool one, at that. The thing looks like the perfect car for a Batman x Fast and Furious crossover, in a good way, and gets a nice little power bump, too. But the really neat aspects are the aero and suspension tweaks made with Gazoo Racing’s GT4 technology.

The last picture is, naturally, the GT4 car. Toyota

Toyota actually announced two special variants of the outgoing Supra today. The aforementioned Final Edition will only be available in Europe and Japan, and limited to 300 units. A tamer Partially Upgraded trim will be coming too, which will sell in more markets (full list TBA).

The Final Edition’s loadout is pretty comprehensive, pulling a lot of tech and concepts from Toyota Gazoo’s European racing enterprise.

Engine upgrades feature a revised intake and exhaust with a low-back-pressure catalytic converter and Akrapovič titanium muffler. Paired with new engine tuning, Toyota Gazoo Racing claims that power has been moved up from 381 hp to 429. Specifically, they said 387 ps to 435 ps, but I know most of you don’t mess with metric horsepower. The torque claim goes from 369 lb-ft to 420.

Comparing some details on the GT4 car versus the Final Edition. Toyota

Supporting mods include an oil pan baffle to help keep the engine lubricated in intense turning, a new sub-radiator, a stronger radiator cooling fan, and new cooling fins on the rear diff.

The adjustable KW suspension system from the GR Supra GT4 race car, with 16 rebound stages and 12 compression stages, has been swapped in along with strengthened front and rear stabilizers.

There’s also new bracing all over the car, and of course, you can see the crossbars in the luggage area designed to improve rigidity (and make the Supra look cooler). Differential control has been adjusted and the electric power steering control has been tuned also for compatibility with the increased stiffness, while front and rear camber specs have been adjusted to focus on corning grip.

Toyota Maurice Volmeyer

Exterior aero ideas were also pulled from the GR Supra GT4, and you can tell from the wind tunnel photo that Toyota Gazoo was not messing around here. There’s a carbon-fiber front spoiler, front canards, front center flap, and of course a big ol’ swan neck spoiler on the back. Looks a little weird tacked on top of the duck tail, but I trust Toyota’s wind tunnel team knows what it’s doing. There’s also a removable carbon fiber hood duct that can allegedly increase cooling performance.

All that awesomeness is rolling on a set of staggered lightweight wheels (19 inches front, 20 inches rear) on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-grip tires, which are 10% wider than the standard Supra’s. Brakes are gigantic Brembos with stainless lines.

The interior’s stocked with a sweet set of Recaro Podium CF seats and Alcantara trim. I can’t say the cockpit looks comfortable, but it is super cool.

At least they left room for the speakers! Toyota

The whole package pretty much eschews comfort in lieu of race car parts, so the A90 Supra Final Edition will probably be an absolute riot to drive on tracks and a few pristine roads while being miserable elsewhere. But that’s just fine—a car like this should be hardcore. I just hope the people who end up picking them up (price TBA, but, if you have to ask …) put the things to use instead of letting them languish in private museums.

But wait, there’s more! The new Partially Upgraded Supra, a weirdly non-aggrandizing name for a tuned sports car, also features some interesting adjustments from the base car. The brakes are just a little bigger, the body gets a few small winglets, and the interior gets some embroidered Alcantara.

Toyota

The Partially Upgraded car’s drivetrain has a new active differential control configuration to reduce understeer during cornering and improve handling, but the main additions appear to be in body stiffening and suspension tweaks.

The electronically controlled shock absorbers have been revised and the front stabilizer has been strengthened. Front and rear stabilizers are made of reinforced aluminum, while some bushings have been stiffened to improve responsiveness and feel. There’s strengthening at the rear underfloor brace structure to increase body rigidity, power steering’s been adjusted, and so has camber to improve cornering grip at the expense of tire wear.

Toyota

I have never driven a manual Supra, but I did spend some time with the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter variants when they first came out. I remember loving the design but being a little lukewarm on the actual driving experience. Maybe a stick shift would change that. Still, I’m finding myself wondering what they’re selling for used after looking at some of these pictures. What a great-looking machine. I hope Toyota follows it up with another banger.

How do you feel about the A90 Supra now that it’s getting ready to retire? Hit up the author at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.