Porsche Now Sells a Manthey Kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS—Turbofans and All

Those looking to enhance the track prowess of their mid-engined track Porsche now have a new factory-backed option to consider. Manthey Racing has collabed with Porsche itself to develop a new kit for the heroic 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and it's now available in the U.S.

Further increasing the car's ability to bully its way around a circuit, the kit includes aero bits that almost double the downforce at 124 mph (372 pounds versus the standard car's 196); the necessary carbon fiber reinforcements in the engine cover to compensate; an extra rear wing position (four rather than the standard car's measly three); steel brake lines; and optional towing loops. A special inverted coilover setup that's 20% stiffer in the front was developed specifically for track work, and also features four adjustable positions. Rebound and compression can be adjusted too, sans tools.

The most visible upgrade, though, would probably be the turbofan-style rear wheel add-on that immediately lets every other Porsche bro at the track day know that you Mean Business.

Armed with these Manthey additions, Jörg Bergmeister did a lap of the Nürburgring in 7:02.121 last year, six seconds quicker than the standard GT4 RS. Six seconds around the 'Ring is quite a lot and, ergo, so is the cost of the kit. It'll set you back $53,946 before installation, and if you're really looking to splash cash, an additional $5,890 gets you front fender louvers and a rear gurney flap made of carbon that ups rear axle downforce by up to 4%. The kit is available for purchase and installation at Porsche dealerships.

In case you aren't one of the lucky owners of the GT4 RS, you can still experience the Manthey-kitted Cayman at Porsche's Experience Centers in Atlanta or L.A.—for a price, of course.

In non-Manthey standard form, the 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 493-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six and starts at $162,350.

