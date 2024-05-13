We’ll Finally See the Porsche 911 Hybrid on May 28

Porsche confirmed Monday morning that the long-awaited Porsche 911 Hybrid will debut on Tuesday, May 28. Depending on who you ask, the first road-going hybrid 911 will be welcomed with either open arms or strong reluctance, but what can't be denied is that Porsche's put its new baby through the ringer to deliver a true 911.

According to the automaker, more than 3,000,000 miles were logged by engineers and test drivers during the development and testing phases of the new model. From the freezing cold of the Arctic Circle to the scorching hot deserts of Dubai, Porsche threw everything at the "performance hybrid"—even stop-and-go traffic scenarios for those who plan on daily-ing their new 911.

Porsche

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic,” Frank Moser, Vice President of 911 and 718 said. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb."

Clocking millions of miles surely is impressive, but the new hybrid's reported performance at the Nurburgring is even more so. According to Porsche, racing driver Jörg Bergmeister lapped the famous circuit in just 7:16.934 minutes, or "8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model." Now, without knowing the performance specs of the new 911 it's hard to draw comparisons, but Porsche claims the hybrid test car was equipped with road tires and a standard aero kit with a fixed wing, which "has been available as an option previously."

Either way, said lap time puts the new 911 Hybrid about seven seconds off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS lap record, also set by Bergmeister back in 2021.

We're bound to know all the details on May 28, and we'll get to drive the car not too long after that, so stay tuned.