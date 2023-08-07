Odd-Looking Porsche 911 Remake Is the Singer We Have At Home

If this Porsche 911 looks off to you, you're not alone. It looks like a 997-generation but not quite; it has a script emblem on the back that resembles Singer's but it says something else; and its rear end is kind of like an original G-series 911 but it's not really a restomod. Instead, this Edit G11 is a modified P-car meant to provide a more analog experience while also harking back to the original 911. I'm just not sure you'd know that by looking at it.

Designer Petr Novague is the man behind the Edit G11, which starts out life as a widebody 997-gen 911—either a Carrera 4/4S, Cabriolet 4/4S, GTS, or GTS 4. Then, Edit replaces the front and rear fascias with carbon fiber ones designed by Novague. Both are meant to resemble the throwback G-series Porsche, and you can kind of see that at the rear if you squint hard enough with its lowered taillights and mesh bar. The front end still looks like a 997, though.

Inside, it gets an updated steering wheel, a slightly new dash layout, Alcantara trim throughout, new door card designs, and upgraded seats. Edit also ditches the radio and the main infotainment screen to remove anything that might distract the driver. I'd say that's a move taken out of Porsche's playbook, but that'd only be true if they charged you more for it.

That's really what the Edit G11 is said to be about—the driver. Its carbon fiber body parts, forged wheels, carbon ceramic brakes, and lack of interior technology make it lighter than a standard 997. Its engine is stripped down, rebuilt with new parts, and given a new IMS bearing and stainless steel cylinder liners. The latter two upgrades are meant to fix IMS bearing and bore-scoring issues common in Porsche's 3.6-liter and 3.8-liter flat-six engines of that era. That said, there's no power added to either engine.

It also gets Öhlins adjustable suspension, a short throw shift kit for the manual gearbox, and a custom exhaust.

Only 99 of these Edit G11s will be made, each of which will be built-to-order as Novague plans to work personally with customers to spec their cars. The Edit G11 starts at $187,450 but that number will surely go up with options.

The G11 isn't in the same league as a Singer, but it's also about half the price. It will probably drive really well, too, as it cuts the 997's curb weight and adds Öhlins dampers. No matter your feelings about the look, there will always be customers who want these sorts of unique, modified Porsches, so don't be surprised if Edit sells all 99 of them.