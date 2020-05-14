Long-Forgotten Porsche 911 HLS Is a One-Off Wonder with a Folding Clamshell Roof

Every one-off car like the Porsche 911 HLS is justified by its manufacturer in some way, no matter how specious or vague. And the single biggest reason I can dig up pertaining to why this car exists is because—in a nutshell—Porsche wanted it to. That's it.

In particular, the manufacturer decided to test out a racier version of the 911 with a one piece, hinged cockpit. It didn't want to make the car itself, though. Being in such a predicament, engineers sent a 911 to the University of Aachen's automotive engineering department and asked its brightest minds to take a crack at it. They agreed.

Work began in 1966, just two years after the 911 debuted; obviously Porsche couldn't know it would become the modern icon it is today and felt a need to diversify. The university team drafted up what it would look like, made a model in miniature, and then started putting the car together. The body was to be constructed partially of aluminum to keep the weight down. In the end, it would bear very little resemblance to the 911 it was based on.