Who Needs Backseats When You Have a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Lightweight Package?

Porsche's options list is already so extensive that it rarely builds more than two identical 911s each year, and those occasions may be on the verge of getting even rarer. Coming soon to the top-shelf 2021 911 Turbo S is a pair of new option packages—Lightweight and Sport—that'll further diversify the 911 herd. Better yet, customers will soon be able to option their ultra-powerful Turbo S without backseats. All in the name of performance, of course.

Specifying the Lightweight Package while building your new 911 Turbo S will lop some 66 pounds from the car's curb weight, which Porsche accomplishes by peeling out some sound deadening, replacing the front seats with lightweight buckets, and tossing out the rears entirely. Porsche achieves this slim-down despite also bundling in some of the 911 Turbo S's most desirable options otherwise available a la carte, including Porsche Active Suspension Management, a sport exhaust with different mufflers and black tips, and insulated glass, which counters the sound deadening rollback.

Though the Lightweight Package will be exclusive to the hardtop Turbo S, cabriolet customers can rejoice in the availability of the Sport Package, which builds on the previously announced Sport Design Package. This equips the Turbo S with different taillights, gloss back accents, and standard Dark Silver wheels. Coupe models equipped thusly (the Sport Package isn't a soft-top exclusive) also cop a carbon fiber roof, which sounds like it'd be at home in the Lightweight Package, but we're not Porsche—we don't make the rules.

Porsche told The Drive that each package "will be optionally available at a later date" this calendar year, though it couldn't share pricing information at this time. The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S will hit American dealers later this year, assuming, of course, that this whole COVID-19 situation improves. Porsche's factories will have to reopen first, and before long if it hopes to sell the 911 Turbo S before 2021 comes around.

