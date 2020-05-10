Green-on-Green 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Way Better Than You're Giving It Credit For

Ignoring the fact that this car has barely seen 60 miles per hour in its 23 years of life, we'll move on to the interior. As the ad mentions, virtually everything is leather-wrapped, save for the wonderful matching carpet that's not only covering the floor but also where the rear seats would go, had the original owner not ordered it with a rare rear seat delete. Its two front buckets, however, are fully power-adjustable and there are five CD holders in the center console. Ah, the '90s.

This car also wears special Aerokit II bodywork, a full carbon fiber interior package, and other rare options that factor into its apparently astronomical value. It's almost certainly the only Turbo S in this color combo, and for that, it's ever-more lust-worthy to a bunch of plebs like us.

That said, if we were in a position to buy, it'd be hard not to choose a brand-new 911 Turbo S as well as maybe a 911 GT3 for a few hundred thousand dollars less. Since we aren't, though, we'll just hope this green beauty goes to a good home that'll use it but also care for it in a way that only diehard Porsche fans could.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com