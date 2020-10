Russian body shop guru Arthur Tussik has a knack for bringing totaled cars back to perfectly-aligned condition, and his latest project is this 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S that's been crunched at all four corners. This one is even more incredible than his previous restorations, though, as it takes an entire other car's rear end to resurrect the original crunched 911.

That's right: the whole back end of the 911 gets swapped with the rear end of a completely different car. The original 911's damage extended all the way up into the rear of the passenger compartment, so instead of fixing that, Tussik simply starts fresh with an undamaged rear end. Tussik spends hours loosening rivets and metal at existing seams and cutting the crunched half off of the car to mate it up just perfectly with the donor butt.