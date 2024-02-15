Forza Motorsport Finally Adds the Full Nurburgring Four Months After Launch

Say what you will about the new Forza Motorsport, but the team at Turn 10 Studios has been pretty consistent about providing generous post-launch content every month since the game dropped back in October. Headlining the February update is the track fans have been pining for most: the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Better late than never, I guess.

For reference, previous monthly updates saw Yas Marina, Hockenheim, and Daytona added to the Xbox racing sim. While the game did include the much shorter (and less exciting) Nürburgring GP at launch, the Nordschleife is the full 12.9-mile loop that's often referred to as "the Green Hell." It's the one that manufacturers test new performance cars on, one-upping each other on who can lap it the quickest, and it's also the one where the 24-hour endurance race is held every year.

Xbox Game Studios

Aside from content, Forza Motorsport's fifth major update adds numerous fixes and quality-of-life changes outlined at the end of the embedded video below, like the ability to save progress after practice sessions in the Builders Cup campaign. A significant adjustment to the game's controversial upgrade system, which will allow players to exchange regular credits for Car Points spent on parts, has already been announced for March.

Naturally, there are new in-game events that take advantage of the Nordschleife called the "Ringer Tour" and, of course, they're all centered around German performance cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche. An in-game car from each of those marques is also discounted temporarily, one of which happens to be the 2023 BMW M2. Complete all four Ringer Tours and players will unlock a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, quite possibly the most enjoyably appropriate car one could ever take to the Nürburgring.

In short, it is an extremely German month for Forza Motorsport players. Perhaps as an Easter egg, Turn 10 can add the ability to throw a bunch of bratwurst in the trunks of cars as ballast.