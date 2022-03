2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS First Drive Review: Makes a Hero Out of You

Don’t get me wrong—these systems are beneficial and necessary for people to learn how to drive a car fast. But the frustrating bit is that with these aids doing all the work, people are also forgetting how to actually drive a car. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve coached drivers that grandstand about their so-called track-driving skills only for me to get in the right seat to find the safety systems kicking in, saving us from certain demise in virtually every corner.

Fortunately, Porsche has given us the antidote to that.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs

Base price (as tested): $143,050 ($195,190)

$143,050 ($195,190) Powertrain: 4.0-liter flat-six | 7-speed PDK | rear-wheel drive

4.0-liter flat-six | 7-speed PDK | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 493 @ 8,400 rpm

493 @ 8,400 rpm Torque: 331 lb-ft @ 6,750

331 lb-ft @ 6,750 Seating capacity: 2

2 Cargo volume: 4.4 cubic feet (front) | 4.8 cubic feet (rear)

4.4 cubic feet (front) | 4.8 cubic feet (rear) Curb weight: 3,227 pounds

3,227 pounds 0-60: 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Quick take: Very little hold it back from being the perfect sports car.

Very little hold it back from being the perfect sports car. Score: 9/10

Finally: What We've All Been Asking For

One of the things that I’ve always admired about Porsche is that every new generation of its cars has a whole host of incremental upgrades that make them better in almost every way from their predecessors. But as the GT4 RS has no predecessor, I was very interested to see what the mad scientists at Stuttgart had cooked up. And as good as Porsche’s engineers are, it turns out they didn’t actually have to cook up much; instead, they chose to take the best bits from other performance cars in the lineup to spice up the already-good Cayman GT4 to create the RS.