You Can Buy a Disassembled Lamborghini Countach If You’re Feeling Brave

With the launch of the new Countach at Pebble Beach a few weeks ago, the poster car of the 80s and 90s has seen another bump in popularity. You might be thrilled to hear that a rare 1982 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S is up for sale, and it’s estimated to sell between $200,000 and $250,000. A spectacular bargain, perhaps, considering that typically you might pay half a million dollars (give or take a few Benjamins) for a Countach of this vintage.
There’s only one catch: this one is a fixer upper, and that’s putting it nicely.
The seller says there are only 38,525 miles on the clock, which is a plus. However, it’s completely disassembled and has been sitting in its sad scattered state for more than a dozen years. As the story goes, in 2008 the owner bought it to a body shop for a strip and respray along with an interior refurbishing. After it was taken apart, the body shop closed, and the pieces were gathered up much like C-3PO’s parts after the droid was pulled apart by Jawas.
According to the site selling the puzzle box of Countach 5000 S pieces, “to the best of our client’s knowledge, the car is complete and a comes with a new windscreen and all the parts that were removed.” Stop for a moment to imagine the frustration of fitting it all together to find one critical piece missing; hopefully, that is not the case.