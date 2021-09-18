You Can Buy a Disassembled Lamborghini Countach If You’re Feeling Brave

The seller says there are only 38,525 miles on the clock, which is a plus. However, it’s completely disassembled and has been sitting in its sad scattered state for more than a dozen years. As the story goes, in 2008 the owner bought it to a body shop for a strip and respray along with an interior refurbishing. After it was taken apart, the body shop closed, and the pieces were gathered up much like C-3PO’s parts after the droid was pulled apart by Jawas.

According to the site selling the puzzle box of Countach 5000 S pieces, “to the best of our client’s knowledge, the car is complete and a comes with a new windscreen and all the parts that were removed.” Stop for a moment to imagine the frustration of fitting it all together to find one critical piece missing; hopefully, that is not the case.