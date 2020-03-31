Behold: The Most Incorrect, Cringeworthy Lamborghini Sale Ad You'll Ever See

Used Lambo listings come in all forms, shapes, and sizes. There are your multi-million-dollar seized Veneno auctions, your six-figure, barely-used Countach listings, and then your Missouri Hyundai dealer Huracan for-sale ads.

Then we have this gem right here: a 26,000-mile 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder being sold in Florida for $84,999 from one Southern Trust Auto Group. What makes this listing notable, however, is not the price, the location, or even the car itself—but the cringe-tastic video that accompanies it.

Like that tiger documentary everybody can't seem to stop talking about, words can't really do it justice. You just have to see it for yourself.