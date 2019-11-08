One-Off 1985 Lamborghini Countach QV Downdraft Is Headed to Auction

The Lamborghini Countach is one of history's most instantly recognizable supercars. Now, an example of perhaps its most coveted form, a Countach QV Downdraft, will soon be heading to the Russo and Steel Collector Automobile Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona for its 20th anniversary next January.

Over the Countach’s 16-year model run, the Italian exotic underwent a variety of changes and updates, resulting in different variants that range from the original LP400 model to the LP500 S versions later in the cycle.

This rare QV “Downdraft” however is one of the rarest of them all. Also known as the LP5000 Quattrovalvole, this high-performance, top-specification Countach is the fastest and most powerful version of the Countach’s entire production run. Less than one-third of all the 1,983 Countachs made, or roughly 380 in total, were given the Downdraft makeover.