The 729-HP 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is the Most Powerful Cayenne Ever

Porsche is continuing its refresh of the Cayenne SUV with its most powerful version of one of the best luxury crossovers to date: the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid plug-in.

Available in both regular SUV and "Coupe" SUV forms, this new electrified Cayenne pairs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor to make 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque total. (In case you were curious, the e-motor on its own makes 174 hp while the V8 is good for 591 hp solo.) On the road, this translates to a 3.5-second sprint to 60 mph and a top speed of 183 mph.

While that may sound like all the performance an SUV one could and would ever need, the naming tells me there may be an even more potent Cayenne coming as Porsche has left room for a future Turbo S E-Hybrid, a name that has indeed existed before in the outgoing 670-hp version.

Porsche

In any case, compared to previous hybrid Cayennes, the new Turbo E-Hybrid uses a bigger 25.9-kWh battery located underneath the cargo area while an 11-kW charger means it can be charged in under 2.5 hours.

Also standard with E-Hybrid is adaptive air suspension with new two-chamber, two-valve tech which Porsche says allows for compression and rebound settings to be adjusted separately. This apparently makes for better comfort and handling, widening the gulf between Comfort and Sport Plus suspension modes.

Porsche

Style-wise, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid gets an aggressive front fascia with bigger intakes and gloss black vent trim. Fenders are body-colored, there are four brushed aluminum exhaust tips, and the brake calipers are red. The interior gets aluminum trim, Race-Tex on the roof, a heated GT Sport steering wheel, and leather Sport seats.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is scheduled to arrive at dealers in Q2 2024 and start at $148,550 for the regular version and $153,050 for the Coupe.