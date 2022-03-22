2023 Maserati Grecale: A Porsche Fighter With AWD, Up to 523 HP

It's not outrunning a new 911, but the top-spec Grecale Trofeo packs 89 more hp than a Porsche Macan Turbo.

By Caleb Jacobs
Maserati
Caleb Jacobs View Caleb Jacobs's Articles

Nobody would argue if you called Maserati a bit stale, at least until it released the MC20 supercar last year. That's when things started to liven up a little, given that car's in-house-developed, twin-turbo Nettuno V6. And while compact SUVs might not seem all that exciting in general, Maserati hopes you'll be stirred by its new Grecale, which packs up to 523 horsepower and will come in an electric version next year.

The Grecale launches with three different trims: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. Performance amps up accordingly with each model, and a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 296 hp is the base power plant. Output increases to 325 hp in the Modena trim, all while using the same core power unit as the GT, though the Trofeo takes a big leap by using a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 to make 523 hp and 457 pound-feet of torque. That's a whole lot more than a Porsche Macan Turbo's 434 hp, and it even boasts a healthy lead over the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 505 hp.

Now, it's important to note that the Grecale Trofeo's V6 is different than the aforementioned MC20's. While it does feature pre-chamber ignition like the Nettuno, it makes use of a wet-sump lubrication setup rather than a dry sump. The Trofeo also has cylinder deactivation for fuel economy, meaning it can shut down an entire bank of cylinders when they're not needed for highway cruising. None of this takes away from that mighty power figure, but it's not quite right to say it has a supercar engine.

Maserati
Maserati
Maserati
Maserati

All-wheel drive is standard on every Grecale and air suspension can be equipped on any trim, though the Trofeo has it already included.

Performance stats for the top-shelf Trofeo are impressive, with it hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds while climbing to an eventual top speed of 177 mph. I know we're talking a lot about the most capable Grecale here, but that's clearly what Maserati's focusing on right now. That'll change when the Grecale Folgore drops in 2023.

Maserati already announced last week that every car it builds will be available as an electric vehicle by 2025. The Grecale will obviously be a part of that, and when it finally comes, it'll be Maserati's first electric SUV, meaning it'll feature battery power before the larger Levante. It very well could take over the top spot in the Grecale lineup, and it'll feature all the same luxuries as the ICE versions.

Maserati
Maserati
Maserati

There's all the standard fare you'd expect inside a Maserati—leather, accent lighting, and yes, touchscreens in the year of our lord 2022. The main infotainment display measures 12.3 inches and is made up of 15 million pixels, which Maserati says is the most ever in one of its cars. Then, there's a lower screen that's 8.8 inches in diameter to control the HVAC; sorry if you prefer buttons. Finally, the digital gauge cluster is highly configurable and has 12.3 inches of real estate as well.

A Sonus Faber sound system is standard with 14 speakers, though an even more lux package can be optioned to fit the Grecale with 21 speakers. That's the kinda thing that's hard to comment on without hearing it in person, but rest assured, you'll be able to blast Luciano Pavarotti plenty loud.

The Grecale will go on sale this summer with a base price just north of $65,000 for the GT trim. Maserati hasn't said how much it'll charge for the Trofeo, but you can bet on it being more than $80,000.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ