2023 Maserati Grecale: A Porsche Fighter With AWD, Up to 523 HP

Nobody would argue if you called Maserati a bit stale, at least until it released the MC20 supercar last year. That's when things started to liven up a little, given that car's in-house-developed, twin-turbo Nettuno V6. And while compact SUVs might not seem all that exciting in general, Maserati hopes you'll be stirred by its new Grecale, which packs up to 523 horsepower and will come in an electric version next year.

The Grecale launches with three different trims: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. Performance amps up accordingly with each model, and a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 296 hp is the base power plant. Output increases to 325 hp in the Modena trim, all while using the same core power unit as the GT, though the Trofeo takes a big leap by using a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 to make 523 hp and 457 pound-feet of torque. That's a whole lot more than a Porsche Macan Turbo's 434 hp, and it even boasts a healthy lead over the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 505 hp.

Now, it's important to note that the Grecale Trofeo's V6 is different than the aforementioned MC20's. While it does feature pre-chamber ignition like the Nettuno, it makes use of a wet-sump lubrication setup rather than a dry sump. The Trofeo also has cylinder deactivation for fuel economy, meaning it can shut down an entire bank of cylinders when they're not needed for highway cruising. None of this takes away from that mighty power figure, but it's not quite right to say it has a supercar engine.