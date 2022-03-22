2023 Maserati Grecale: A Porsche Fighter With AWD, Up to 523 HP

There's all the standard fare you'd expect inside a Maserati—leather, accent lighting, and yes, touchscreens in the year of our lord 2022. The main infotainment display measures 12.3 inches and is made up of 15 million pixels, which Maserati says is the most ever in one of its cars. Then, there's a lower screen that's 8.8 inches in diameter to control the HVAC; sorry if you prefer buttons. Finally, the digital gauge cluster is highly configurable and has 12.3 inches of real estate as well.
A Sonus Faber sound system is standard with 14 speakers, though an even more lux package can be optioned to fit the Grecale with 21 speakers. That's the kinda thing that's hard to comment on without hearing it in person, but rest assured, you'll be able to blast Luciano Pavarotti plenty loud.
The Grecale will go on sale this summer with a base price just north of $65,000 for the GT trim. Maserati hasn't said how much it'll charge for the Trofeo, but you can bet on it being more than $80,000.
