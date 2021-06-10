Texas Police Are Now Using ‘Ghost’ Camaros to Patrol the Highways

Police cars are a common sight on America's roads and highways, often acting to slow and calm traffic in their immediate vicinity as drivers hope to avoid fines for speeding or dangerous driving. Of course, this makes it more difficult for police to catch drivers out and issue expensive fines. The Harris Country Sheriff's Office won't have the same trouble with their latest batch of patrol cars, however. The Texas-based force's new Chevrolet Camaros feature a new stealthier look using special "ghost" decals, reports Chron. The cars aren't entirely undercover or unmarked. Instead, the usual police decals are replaced with pale reflective white markings on top of the car's existing white finish. The decals are still visible, but just barely, only from certain angles in the right lighting conditions. The cars are also fitted with concealed lights and sirens so as not to otherwise give the game away. Other departments have employed the tactics as well, often using black-on-black decals for a similar effect.

Twitter/@BruceAllmiighty The "ghost" decals are just barely visible in this image; note the "911" just behind the left rear fender.

Undercover and unmarked police cars have always been a contentious matter, particularly in the realm of traffic enforcement. Detractors claim that unmarked cars are a revenue raising measure that do nothing to improve safety, as drivers will act continue to act dangerously in the absence of a visible police presence. Proponents argue that the hidden nature of the vehicles means they could be anywhere, thus inducing drivers to act more safely at all times, regardless of whether they see police vehicles around. The vehicles also raise another safety issue, in that the use of unmarked cars makes it easier for malicious actors to impersonate law enforcement.