Arizona Police Buy Two Hemi Challengers For ‘Aggressive’ Pursuit Duties

When it comes to marked police cars on American roads, drivers usually know what to expect—Ford Explorers, Chevrolet Tahoes, and the like. The mere sight of one can cause highway speeders to slam on their brakes, squatters to move out of the passing lane, and distracted drivers to pay a little more attention to the road. Unusual and unmarked cruisers, however, are looked upon with an angrier eye by the general public. When an Arizona police department announced that it had spent money from a state grant on two Dodge Challengers with Hemi V8 engines, some locals were clearly peeved.

via Facebook | Prescott Valley Police Department

Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department announced on Facebook that it was awarded a $130,000 grant by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety. Money awarded from the grant was used to purchase two 2021 Dodge Challenger R/Ts, which will be used by officers in the department's traffic unit for daily enforcement and collision response. The vehicles will also be used for "special details" like speed enforcement, bicycle safety, pedestrian safety, and impaired driving enforcement. Immediately, people began commenting on the Facebook post, condemning the purchase price of the vehicles and expressing their frustration with how state money was being used.

While it's not uncommon for police departments to use two-door vehicles like these Challengers for traffic enforcement, it often brings about mixed reactions. For example, in June we told you about the "Ghost Camaros" in Harris County, Texas, which sport barely visible decals to sneakily patrol the highways. Before that, in 2016 the local Department of Public Safety in Phoenix purchased bright-colored muscle cars including a Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger to deter aggressive driving on the highway. And before all that, Ford even offered SSP-packaged Mustangs which were sold until 1993. Videos on social platforms like TikTok show just how easily these vehicles can be disguised, and the Facebook comments reflect the same general split—many upset over the vehicles' use, and others defending it as a useful technique.

via Facebook