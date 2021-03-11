Watch the New Maserati MC20 Supercar Drift Through the Snow

Before the new Maserati MC20 supercar ends up in customer hands, the company must make sure it will withstand the harsh conditions of winter. To do that, Maserati has brought the MC20 to the Ghiacciodromo Livigno snow and ice driving circuit in Italy to see what it's capable of. Tests conducted apparently included engine cold-starts as well as evaluating the cold-weather performance of "elastic" components, the climate control system, battery, suspension, brakes, and of course, "cold and low-grip asphalt surface" handling. (Read: How well it drifts.)

For the record, Maserati says the MC20 is doing just fine, thank you very much. All that said, did you really need a reason to watch a yellow, mid-engined Italian supercar dance around in the snow?