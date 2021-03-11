Watch the New Maserati MC20 Supercar Drift Through the Snow

A yellow, mid-engined Italian supercar and an empty snow circuit. Need we say more?

By Chris Tsui
Maserati

Before the new Maserati MC20 supercar ends up in customer hands, the company must make sure it will withstand the harsh conditions of winter. To do that, Maserati has brought the MC20 to the Ghiacciodromo Livigno snow and ice driving circuit in Italy to see what it's capable of. Tests conducted apparently included engine cold-starts as well as evaluating the cold-weather performance of "elastic" components, the climate control system, battery, suspension, brakes, and of course, "cold and low-grip asphalt surface" handling. (Read: How well it drifts.)

For the record, Maserati says the MC20 is doing just fine, thank you very much. All that said, did you really need a reason to watch a yellow, mid-engined Italian supercar dance around in the snow?

Maserati

In case you haven't been keeping up with the latest in Maserati supercar development, the MC20 will be powered by the automaker's "own" Nettuno 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 making 621 horsepower. Using an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and rear-wheel-drive configuration, it'll get from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and top out at 202 mph. Solidifying its status as a bonafide Italian exotic is a new carbon fiber monocoque, butterfly doors, and a trident-shaped louver arrangement in the rear glass.

Convertible and even more powerful electric variants of the Maserati MC20 are said to be around the corner, although if you plan on driving in the snow with any sort of frequency, it might be wise to stick to this closed-top, gas version for now.

Maserati
Maserati
Maserati

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ