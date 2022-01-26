2022 Maserati MC20 Review: A Powerful Yet Nimble Track Sweeper

You wouldn’t know it from its existing sedans and SUV, but Maserati has been chipping away at a two-seat flagship since it started developing its own powerplant in 2015. The MC20’s 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, 90-degree V6 is dubbed “Nettuno,” and claims F1-derived tech that combines port and direct injection via a pre-chamber for quicker combustion and higher compression ratios. The 8,000-rpm engine produces a record-setting 207 horsepower per liter for a total of 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Perhaps more importantly, the mill was developed and built entirely by Maserati at their HQs in Ciro Menotti, Modena.

Not all of the MC20 was developed in-house—and that’s not a bad thing when you’re partnering with the likes of motorsports giant Dallara. The shop has campaigned everywhere from IndyCar to F1, collaborated with the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, and was responsible for the MC20’s carbon fiber chassis. Maserati’s first-ever carbon monocoque helps contribute to a curb weight of just over 3,300 pounds. Dallara also refined the package through over 2,000 man-hours of wind tunnel time and more than 1,000 computational fluid dynamics simulations to help fine-tune its aerodynamics.

The V6’s power runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch to the rear axle and via either a mechanical limited-slip or an optional electronic limited-slip differential. Active dampers complement forged aluminum suspension components, and available carbon-ceramic six and four-piston Brembo brakes handle stopping duties. The MC20 rolls on performance-focused bespoke Bridgestone rubber and manages to look sharp while doing it, too.

Grand Entrance, Simple Arrival