2022 Maserati MC20 Review: A Powerful Yet Nimble Track Sweeper

The drive mode selector on the center tunnel uses a rotating knurled edge that rotates with a spring-loaded twist, with Wet, GT, Sport, and Corsa modes, the latter of which requires holding an extra few moments to engage. The modes control throttle response, shift speed, exhaust valves, suspension stiffness, and traction control settings. While most of the parameters are tied into each mode, it’s possible to soften the suspension by pushing the center of the dial or turn all driver aids off by selecting ESC off.
Driven in a straight line onto the circuit, the MC20 feels fleet and light: Maserati claims zero to 62 mph in under 2.9 seconds, and the general availability of torque makes pushing through the 8,000-rpm powerband a breeze for the most part. Only during some mid-corner exits from lower rpms do the twin turbos lag momentarily before the power comes on. Whereas most supercars with this power-to-weight ratio tend to have more sonorous engine notes, the MC20’s is relatively sedate, even when in Corsa mode with the exhaust valves open at all rpms.
Steering is light with very good feel, offering sharp but progressive turn-in and a sensation of weight transfer that’s communicated clearly through the comfortably padded Sabelt buckets. Though agile, the MC20 also exhibits excellent mid-corner grip through high-speed sweepers like Corner 2, or the seemingly endless arc of Turns 8 and 9. The only time sure-footedness gives way to instability is on the uphill kink midway up Turn 3, where the rear end can get loose if the driver allows impatience or sudden moves to creep into the equation. Though the carbon ceramics are capable of strong stops with enough pedal effort, initial bite is soft, requiring more effort than I’d like when scrubbing off speed.