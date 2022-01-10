Maserati Returns to Racing by Joining Formula E

Grasso called returning to motorsport "a really critical move because it's part of the DNA of the brand." He continued to say, "Maserati was born out of racing and without racing, Maserati wouldn't be complete as a brand. So it was absolutely an integral part of our strategy for the last two and a half years. As [with] everything in life, you have to be prepared and ready to compete and win, and that's the right time for entering and for making a move. So now we have the technology, now we have the innovation, now we have the partner with Formula E."

The appeal of Formula E, according to Grasso, is that the electric championship is "where the world dynamics are going, for the consumer dynamics; sport, fashion is moving in that part of competition, if you will."

Grasso continued, "If you look at it—we spent quite a bit of time with Alejandro and his team on the ground and we saw how they engage with the cities that they compete in, the list of cities they compete in, competing in the city center and with the technology in electrification and the type of spirit that they bring to the competition.

"It's very fresh, it's very of the moment, and it's very close to the way people intend mobility. And it's also in key cultural hotspots for the different parts of the world, it's a very global initiative, so it is the combination of all these things is what made us make this move," Grasso added. "It's a very natural move for us and we are very excited [to be] joining Formula E."

There is one empty team slot currently open in Formula E, and the chance of a second one should Mercedes' entry withdraw entirely, as ABT did when Audi left, rather than revert to being HWA privateers, as Andretti has done without BMW. Grasso deferred questions of whether Maserati would build a full factory effort from the ground up or seek to partner an existing FE team.

"We have plans we are ready to announce, specifically teams and team members and everything related to the management and the execution of this move," he explained. "But today we would like to really focus on the coming back of the brand to racing and specifically in partnership with Formula E."