'Old Town Road' Rapper Lil Nas X Surprises Billy Ray Cyrus With Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

If you happened to turn on the radio or interacted with young people at all in the past little while, you've probably heard "Old Town Road," a weirdly addicting and slightly hilarious country/rap track from somebody named Lil Nas X and featuring Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Despite a setback regarding its place on Billboard's country charts, "Old Town Road" has apparently been dominating the airwaves (are airwaves still a thing?), shattering records left and right.

To celebrate the song's success, Mr. Nas X has allegedly gifted his partner-in-crime, Billy Ray Cyrus, an actual "Maserati sports car"—just like in the song. Specifically, the same red GranTurismo Convertible that shows up in the song's masterpiece of a music video, excuse me, "Official Movie."