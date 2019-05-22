Drake Snags North America's First Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet to Match His Private Jet

Turns out, Canada's most famous rapper's penchant for ultra-luxurious transportation isn't limited to the skies. After acquiring—or as the kids might say, "copping"—his own Boeing 767, hip-hop's richest Canuck Drake has now added a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet to his fleet. What, did you think Drizzy takes a Lyft to all those courtside Raptors games?

Limited to just 99 examples worldwide, the G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4x4 Squared, essentially a G-Wagen with even fewer inhibitions. It's got a hardtop up front and a soft-top out back and costs over $500,000. TL;DR: It's the most expensive SUV ever made, handily outdoing the $410,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley's $195,000 Bentayga. Notably, the one Drake owns is apparently the first one to exist in North America. Here it is posing conspicuously next to the rapper's "Air Drake" Boeing.