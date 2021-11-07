This 194-Mile McLaren Speedtail Is Going to Sell for a Whole Lotta Money

Sotheby’s auction house describes the 2020 McLaren Speedtail as “the fastest, most aerodynamic, and most technologically advanced McLaren ever made, pushing the frontier of what is possible in a road car.” Only 106 were made, and McLaren sold each one to hand-selected and qualified buyers.
If you had been one of those lucky people, you would have paid a little more than $2 million for your wicked-fast slice of heaven. Some of those buyers turned around and flipped it for a tidy profit, like the one wrapped in Heritage Atlantic Blue paint with silver pinstripes (and only 30 miles on the clock) that sold for nearly $3.3 million at auction in January of this year. There’s another one of these unicorns crossing the block, this time with Mecum Auctions soon after we ring in the new year, and it’s anybody’s guess on the final price but the number is going to be big.
You may remember the guy from Germany who flipped his barely-used 2020 McLaren Speedtail nearly a year ago. He was asking $4.8 million at the time, although there is no record that I could find on the final bid. Considering the market for cars these days, this latest Speedtail could sell for even more.
With a rocket-fast top speed of 250 miles per hour and a hybrid powertrain generating 1,035 hp, the Speedtail is the fastest car McLaren has built to date. A 4.0L twin-turbocharged V-8 engine with parallel hybrid system eMotor propels the car with incredible speed. Sadly, the buyer won’t be able to put that to a real test since the McLareno Speedtail is not street legal in the U.S. Without side-mounted airbags or exterior side mirrors, only the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) can grant you permission to use it for shows or displays; at that point, the Speedtail would be considered a vehicle of historical or technological significance to educate the public.