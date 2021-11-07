This 194-Mile McLaren Speedtail Is Going to Sell for a Whole Lotta Money

Sotheby’s auction house describes the 2020 McLaren Speedtail as “the fastest, most aerodynamic, and most technologically advanced McLaren ever made, pushing the frontier of what is possible in a road car.” Only 106 were made, and McLaren sold each one to hand-selected and qualified buyers.

If you had been one of those lucky people, you would have paid a little more than $2 million for your wicked-fast slice of heaven. Some of those buyers turned around and flipped it for a tidy profit, like the one wrapped in Heritage Atlantic Blue paint with silver pinstripes (and only 30 miles on the clock) that sold for nearly $3.3 million at auction in January of this year. There’s another one of these unicorns crossing the block, this time with Mecum Auctions soon after we ring in the new year, and it’s anybody’s guess on the final price but the number is going to be big.