This McLaren Speedtail Paint Job Took 12 Weeks to Complete

Now that we've got introductions out of the way, it's time to appreciate the pure craftsmanship that Albert's builders exuded when assembling the final product.

McLaren says that one of the most time-consuming processes of the entire build was the car's paintwork, which took a staggering 12 weeks to complete from start to finish. The Speedtail's carbon fiber body wouldn't be touched until the team completed rigorous paint experiments on sacrificial test panels.

The first two weeks were spent just masking the car, which had to be completed with the wheels mounted to ensure that the design flowed properly around the vehicle. Two technicians carried out this process and used large-scale printed renders to ensure that the masking met expectations. More than a mile of tape was used along the way.

Next, the car was disassembled and painting began. The Speedtail's front-end was finished in Ueno Grey and blended into Magnesium Silver in the rear. This process took around six weeks. The remaining time was dedicated to drying and reassembly.