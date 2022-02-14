Happy 45th Birthday to the Porsche V8

Porsche is most commonly associated with the number six in most peoples' minds—flat-sixes, after all, have propelled the 911 throughout its 58-year reign as a sports-car benchmark. The company has a different number to celebrate, however: it is the 45th anniversary of its first V8, and it has released a sonorous video to celebrate today. No matter what the future holds for the future of Porsche's drivetrains, it wants to remind everyone that even half a century on from a debut in the 928, it still has plenty of love for the eight-cylinder vees.

The bulbous-yet-charming 928, launched in 1977 at the Geneva Auto Show, marked Porsche's first attempt to build a V8. It was not an instant success, precisely because it was so different than what Porsche had been building for decades. Porsche purists derided the front-engine layout and water-cooled engine, but over the 928's 17-year lifetime, it eventually sold over 61,000 units and won a European Car of the Year award. Not bad for the first try.