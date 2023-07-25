Delta Is Using a Porsche 918 Spyder as an Airport Runway Shuttle

When it comes to air travel, everything is expensive. I'm not just talking about owning your own private jet, either. Every once in a while, though, you're rewarded for shelling out your hard-earned cash to pay for a flight. That's especially true if you do it often enough to be called a frequent flyer.

If lounge access or priority boarding isn't enough to convince you to take another flight this month, I might have something that will persuade you. Through the end of the month, some of those flying Delta through Atlanta will get the chance to be chauffeured in Porsche's highly coveted 918 Spyder hypercar.

Now, there are some criteria to meet here. First and foremost, the 918 is only stationed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)—meaning to even get a shot at being chauffeured in the hybrid hypercar, you'll need to at least connect at this specific airport.

ATL is one of the busiest airports in the world with nearly 725,000 starts and landings in 2022. Delta, which has a longstanding history with Porsche (including a fleet of Cayennes, Macans, Panameras, and Taycans at several airports around the U.S.), is also headquartered in Atlanta. And to top it all off, the airport is located about five miles away from Porsche's Experience Center, which famously has had a dark blue 918 on display in the past.

Next, while you don't need to fly first class, you will need to be a Delta Medallion member in order to even be considered for a ride in the Porsche. But the rest is a lottery. If you're selected, you'll spot Delta's Elite Services team waiting next to the Porsche 918 with a sign bearing your name. You're then welcomed into the passenger seat for your once-in-a-lifetime ride-along.

And finally, you'll need to catch that flight soon. Allison Ausband, chief customer experience officer for Delta Air Lines, says that the 918 will only be at the airport through July 31, meaning you have less than a week left to gamble on taking a ride.

The Porsche 918 is a seven-figure car, typically selling for well over a million dollars, so the chance of owning one will remain a dream for most of us. But for those spending thousands of dollars on airfare each year (at least enough to maintain their Delta Medallion status), a ride in a 918 might be convincing enough to pony up the dollars for a new Porsche while not in the air. It's a pretty slick marketing campaign for both companies and an even better opportunity for those lucky enough to find themselves in the passenger seat—that's more than most people will be able to say they've done with a 918, anyway.

Even though the runway is the perfect place for the 918 to stretch its legs, something tells me that it won't be unleashing all 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque as it shuttles you around. But a guy can still dream, can't he?