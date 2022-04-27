2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic: A Manual, RWD Turbo With a Ducktail

North American Porsche 911 collectors have another reason to call their local dealership because, for the very first time, the limited-run Sport Classic is coming to the United States. With styling tweaks that pay homage to the Carrera RS 2.7 from 1972 and 1973, the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic is a bit of a purists' piece while packing Turbo-level power.

To create it, Porsche took the PDK-only, AWD Turbo S and gave it a seven-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, making the Sport Classic a "Turbo S Touring" of sorts. Power comes from the same 3.7-liter, twin-turbo flat-six out of the Turbo models but here, it's detuned to make 543 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. For comparison, the 911 Turbo produces 572 hp while the Turbo S pumps out 640 ponies. Fun fact, though: this makes the Sport Classic the most powerful manual 911 currently in the range, outgunning the 502-hp GT3.

Carried over from the Turbo S are standard ceramic composite brakes, Porsche Active Suspension Management Sport that can lower the ride by 10 millimeters, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, rear-wheel steering, a sport exhaust, and the Sport Chrono pack. Front suspension spring rates were decreased slightly compared to the Turbo S since the Sport Classic is RWD.

Porsche says that while the Sport Classic is no slouch on track, it's a car that puts "style and driving pleasure" over everything else. We'll be the judge of just how well it delivers driving pleasure once we get behind the wheel but in terms of style, a fixed front lip and special center-lock wheels inspired by the classic Fuchs design visually set this car apart from other 911s. Porsche has also added a double bubble-style roof and hood, with the latter made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The air intakes have also been removed from the Turbo's wide rear fenders for a cleaner look. This car's most notable design feature, however, would probably be the very nostalgic ducktail spoiler that's also made of CFRP.

Inside, the Sport Classic throws back to 911s from the past with houndstooth cloth in the center of the seats and on the doors surrounded by Classic Cognac leather. This apparently makes the SC the first Porsche since the 918 Spyder to use this particular type of leather. Black leather is available as an option, however, if you're not cool enough for the tan. Open-pore, dark Paldao wood trim is standard and as another old-Porsche easter egg, the numbers in the tach and Sport Chrono stopwatch are green. The sun visors, steering column, and air vents are all wrapped in leather while the headliner is finished in perforated Race-Tex.

Limited to 1,250 units worldwide, the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic is scheduled to come to U.S. dealers in late 2022. From the sounds of it, it'll be perfect for those who'd like a new Porsche 911 with the Turbo engine, a manual, and rear-wheel drive. Pricing is currently TBA.

