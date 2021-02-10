Porsche Patent Hints at Retro-Inspired Supercar With Butterfly Doors

Almost all carmakers' design studies bite the dust for one reason or another, be it a bad business case or just petty brand politics. When concepts do get canned, their design sketches are often filed away, and their models—if any were built—get warehoused, if not destroyed. On occasion, though, stillborn concepts trickle out years down the road, sometimes via their proud designers, and sometimes in official art books. However, if a recent patent filing means anything, Porsche may not have been done with one of its canceled sports car concepts after all. On February 2, Porsche filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a patent on a design for a sports car, which the EUIPO granted on Tuesday. Subsequently dug up by the Taycan EV Forum, the patent depicts an almost dead ringer for Porsche's Le Mans Living Legend design study, which it conceived in 2016 but only revealed last November.

Porsche via EUIPO Unknown Porsche supercar concept as filed with the EUIPO

The LMLL, as we'll call it for short, was inspired by the 550 Coupe that raced at the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it won its class. This full-scale, Boxster-based model was rebodied with front and rear clamshells that opened in opposite directions, butterfly doors, and a fuel nozzle in its hood. According to Porsche, the LMLL's power came from "an eight-cylinder engine with excessive sound development," which could mean that the engine would've been naturally aspirated. The patented car design isn't quite a carbon copy of the 2016 concept, though. Porsche replaced the driver's-side intake aft of the LMLL's cabin with a gill-like vent on the passenger side of the car.

Porsche 2016 Porsche Le Mans Living Legend design study