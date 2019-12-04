Tail-Happy 1969 Mini Pickup Truck Is Powered by a Bed-Mounted Twin-Turbo V-8
Oh, and it's not an LS engine, either.
Some engine swaps leave you scratching your head, and others make you wish you'd thought of it first. This 1969 Mini pickup with a twin-turbo Audi V-8 strapped into the bed definitely falls into the latter category, with its insane power to weight ratio and deceivingly cute looks.
Aaron Morris says his Mini was previously powered by a Vauxhall V-6 before it was hit in a rear-end accident, destroying the pickup and leaving him to walk with crutches. Morris is still recovering but the Mini has at least been rebuilt, and what a rebuild it is. Having done all of the work on the truck himself, he took the opportunity to drop in a more powerful 4.2-liter Audi V-8 engine. Additionally, he plumbed in two Garrett GT17 turbochargers, making it all the more manic.
The whole rig looks to be built on a custom tube frame with the powertrain mounted just before the rear axle.
There’s a great chance you’ve never even heard of a Mini truck, but the little pickup was made between 1961 and 1983. The entire thing weighed just 1,500 pounds with a full tank of fuel, so the power to weight ratio with anything stronger than a lawnmower engine is going to be respectable. That brings us to the brutal German V-8 that Morris dropped in the bed of the teensy British car.
Thanks to the newly introduced forced induction, it likely makes far more power than the stock 340-hp figure. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if it was approaching the 450 hp mark—a big jump from the 1.0- and 1.3-liter engines that original Minis were powered by back in the day.
Delightfully, this is one of several insanely overpowered Mini pickups. British shop GTD built one on top of a Ford GT40 frame, complete with a mid-mounted, 302-cubic-inch V-8 that produces 280 hp and sends it through a five-speed gearbox. We'd love to see a drag race between the two, just for the heck of it.
- RELATEDThis 400-HP Beater Toyota Corolla With a 3S-GTE Engine Swap Is the Ultimate SleeperNever has 400 horsepower looked so completely forgettable.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis W-12 Engine-Swapped Volkswagen Van With 464 HP Can Shred a Race TrackAn innocent Audi A8 gave its life to create the beautiful 6.0-liter monster.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis LS V-8 Swapped Bobcat Skid Steer Is the Ultimate Construction ToolLeave it to the Australians to cook up a wheelie-popping front-loader.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Mercedes-Benz-Swapped, 600-HP 'Jeep' Off-Roader Tear up the TrackIt also has a BMW transmission and Nissan Patrol axles.READ NOW
- RELATEDFCA Bringing Diesel-Swapped D200 Classic and Ram Rebel Overlander to SEMA 2019While one is an off-road adventure-mobile, the other is a slick Cummins diesel-powered classic.READ NOW